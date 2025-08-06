Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 19: Ahaan’s Film Shines Bright On 3rd Tuesday; Creates THIS Record

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 19: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film, Saiyaara, has been a box office sensation since its release on July 18. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic musical drama, which has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2025, marked the debut of Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan, alongside Aneet. The newcomers made a significant impact with their performances in Saiyaara. Interestingly, Mohit Suri had returned to directing after a three-year hiatus with Saiyaara. His previous work was the 2022 film Ek Villain Returns.

Saiyaara also stars Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa. The movie has received rave reviews for its engaging story and captivating music. Saiyaara has been a hit at the box office, continuing to perform well into its third weekend. The film's success is attributed to the impressive performances of the debutants and its heartwarming narrative. Audiences have been drawn to its soul-stirring songs and emotional depth and Saiyaara continues to create massive buzz in the third week as well as it remains unfazed by the new releases Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 19

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Saiyaara has managed to see a hike at the box office on day 19 (third Tuesday) and minted Rs 2.63 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 304.73 crores.

Saiyaara Records Second Highest Third Tuesday Of 2025

With a collection of Rs 2.63 crores on day 19, Saiyaara has managed to record the second highest third tuesday collection of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal starre Chhaava.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 20 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Saiyaara will be seen going strong at the box office today (day 20/ first Wednesday) and is expected to mint Rs 2-2.5 crores. In fact it will be crossing Rs 305 crores mark in 20 days.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri spoke about Saiyaara's comparisons with Aashiqui and told Firstpost, "When I made Zeher, they said it looked like Murder. When I made Ek Villain, they said it looked like Murder 2. When I made Malang, they said it looked like Ek Villain. When I made Aashiqui 2, they said it looked like Woh Lame and Rockstar. So I think when I go ahead and make my next film, they'll say it looks like Saiyaara. I think when they're comparing it to my own work rather than somebody else's, it's good".