Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 20: Ahaan’s Film Sees 24% Dip On 3rd Wednesday; Overpowers Dhadak 2, SoS2

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 20: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara has been a major hit since its release on July 18. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic musical drama was one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2025. It marked the debut of Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan, alongside Aneet. The newcomers have left a lasting impression with their performances in Saiyaara. Mohit Suri returned to directing after a three-year break with Saiyaara. His last project was the 2022 film Ek Villain Returns.

Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, Saiyaara also features Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa. It has received glowing reviews for its engaging storyline and captivating music. Saiyaara has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, even into its third weekend. The film's success is largely due to the impressive performances of the debutants and its heartwarming narrative. Audiences have been captivated by its soul-stirring songs and emotional depth and the movie has been making immense buzz in the town even in the third week

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 20

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Saiyaara saw a dip of 24% in numbers on day 20 (third Wednesday) and minted Rs 1.88 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 306.3 crores

Saiyaara Crushes Dhadak 2 & Son of Sardaar 2

Despite being in the third week, Saiyaara has managed to overpower the recent releases Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 and Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardaar 2 which have been struggling in their respective first weeks at the box office.

Saiyaara Creates New Record On Day 20

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 1.88 crores, Saiyaara has managed to create the second highest day 20 collection of 2025 after Chhaava.

Interestingly, post the massive success of Saiyaara's music, Mohit Suri about nurturing talent and emphasised that he isn't a 'kingmaker'. Instead, talent needs to be discovered. "I don't believe you can make talent. You can discover a a talent. It's like a star, it always existed in the sky, millions of light years away, the light was taking some time to reach you. It is all the talent of singers that I've found. If I didn't find them, someone would have. What I have, maybe, is a great eye to discover. I cannot give talent to someone who doesn't have it. So my job is that to find a Faheem, find an Arijit from all over the globe".