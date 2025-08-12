Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Ajay's Film Slowdown Amid War 2 & Coolie Buzz

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Son of Sardaar 2 opened at the box office with decent numbers. However, the collection has seen a significant drop since the weekdays began. On its second weekend, Son of Sardaar 2 experienced a surprising 220% jump, but once again, the numbers have taken a noticeable dip. Could this be due to the growing buzz around the upcoming releases of Coolie and War 2, causing Son of Sardaar 2's momentum to slow down despite its good and humorous storyline? Let's take a look at the early update for Day 12 of Son of Sardaar 2.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Son Of Sardaar 2 has grossed Rs. 0.45 crores on Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) as of 5.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 stand at Rs. 43.32 crores as of today's early trends.

Will Son Of Sardaar 2 Hit 50Cr By The End Of Week 2?

Only 2 days are left for week 2 to end. Will Son Of Sardaar 2 be able to hit the 50 crores milestone? Seeing the downfall of the movie in the weekday, it seems that Son Of Sardaar 2 might not be able to hit 50 crores in 2 days. However, let us further wait for the week to end and the final report to arrive.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 8.25 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 2.35 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 2.75 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 1.75 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 1.4 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 33 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 1.25 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 4 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 3.75 Cr

Day 11- Rs. 0.87 Cr

Day 12- Rs. 0.45 Cr (as of 5.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 43.32 Cr (early trends)

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release Date UPDATE

Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to stream exclusively on Netflix after its theatrical run. According to OTTplay, the film, which released on July 25, 2025, will likely arrive on the platform around six to eight weeks later. OTTplay states, "Son of Sardaar 2 is anticipated to premiere on Netflix by late September or early October 2025, giving fans a chance to watch the comedy sequel from home." This timeline follows the usual pattern for Bollywood releases moving to OTT platforms after their cinema stint.