Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: Ajay Devgn's Film Hits 10Cr, Sees Surge On Weekend

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: Ajay Devgn returns to tickle your funny bone with Son of Sardaar 2, a light-hearted comedy-drama. This time, he's joined by a stellar ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, and Chunky Panday. Surprisingly, the film is garnering positive reviews. If you're looking for a feel-good entertainer to brighten up your weekend, Son of Sardaar 2 might just be the perfect pick.

Did Son of Sardaar 2 manage to pick u the pace on the weekend? How is the movie performing on Saturday? Let us take a look at today's report below:

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Son of Sardaar Son of Sardaar 2 has grossed Rs. 3.69 crores on Day 2 (Saturday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Son of Sardaar 2 stand at Rs. 10.95 crores as per today's early trends.

Will Son of Sardaar 2 Hit 10 Cr On Weekend (Saturday)?

On Day 1, Son of Sardaar 2 made the box office collection of Rs. 7.25 crores. On Day 2, Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to see a slight rise at the box office. So far, the movie has only managed to hit 3.69 crores. Since most rise at occupancy is seen in the evening and night shows, we can expect a significant rise at the box office today. Let us wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 3.69 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 10.94 Cr (early trends)

Son of Sardaar 2 Budget

Son of Sardaar 2 was made on a hefty budget estimated between Rs. 80 to 90 crore, with major portions filmed in Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh. According to industry expert Rohit Jaiswal (Filmibeat), the sequel's high production cost reflects its grander scale and star-studded cast, aiming to deliver a visually rich and entertaining experience that goes beyond the first film.