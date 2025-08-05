Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees 75% Fall, Fails To Hit 30Cr

By
Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: There was already speculation about a possible drop in Son of Sardaar 2's box office numbers on Monday - but how much did it really fall? Surprisingly, the film has been holding strong ever since its release. On its opening day, Son of Sardaar 2 collected Rs. 7.25 crores. Over the weekend, it showed a steady rise in collections, indicating a solid response from the audience. Interestingly, the film is currently ahead of Dhadak 2 in terms of total earnings. With viewers still showing interest, all attention turned to its Monday performance. So, how much did Son of Sardaar 2 earn on its first Monday? Let's find out.

Also Read
Santhosh Balaraj Death Reason: What Happened To Ganapa Actor? Sandalwood Mourns As 35 Year Old Passes Away
Santhosh Balaraj Death Reason: What Happened To Ganapa Actor? Sandalwood Mourns As 35 Year Old Passes Away

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk's report, Son Of Sardaar 2 grossed Rs. 2.35 crores on Day 4 (1st Monday). The movie saw a fall of 74.59% at the box office on Monday as compared to Sunday.

Despite Huge Drop Son Of Sardaar 2 Stays Ahead of Dhadak 2

Despite a whopping 75% fall at the box office on Monday, Son Of Sardaar 2 is still ahead of Dhadak 2 at the box office. To note, Dhadak 2 grossed Rs. 1.35 crores at the box office on 1st Monday while Son Of Sardaar 2 earned Rs. 2.35 crores.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Son Of Sardaar 2 Misses To Hit 30Cr

Son Of Sardaar 2 was expected to hit 30 crores on Monday at the total box office. However, the movie failed to do so. The total box office collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 as of 1st Monday stands at Rs. 27.1 crores. Let us further wait for the movie to see whether it will finally cross 30 crores on Tuesday or not.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection So Far

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 7.25 Cr
Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 8.25 Cr
Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr
Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 2.35 Cr

Total- Rs. 27.1 Cr

Son Of Sardaar 2 stands at Rs. 5.25 crores of Overseas collection as of Day 4. This makes the total worldwide box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 37.75 crores.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X