Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees 75% Fall, Fails To Hit 30Cr

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: There was already speculation about a possible drop in Son of Sardaar 2's box office numbers on Monday - but how much did it really fall? Surprisingly, the film has been holding strong ever since its release. On its opening day, Son of Sardaar 2 collected Rs. 7.25 crores. Over the weekend, it showed a steady rise in collections, indicating a solid response from the audience. Interestingly, the film is currently ahead of Dhadak 2 in terms of total earnings. With viewers still showing interest, all attention turned to its Monday performance. So, how much did Son of Sardaar 2 earn on its first Monday? Let's find out.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk's report, Son Of Sardaar 2 grossed Rs. 2.35 crores on Day 4 (1st Monday). The movie saw a fall of 74.59% at the box office on Monday as compared to Sunday.

Despite Huge Drop Son Of Sardaar 2 Stays Ahead of Dhadak 2

Despite a whopping 75% fall at the box office on Monday, Son Of Sardaar 2 is still ahead of Dhadak 2 at the box office. To note, Dhadak 2 grossed Rs. 1.35 crores at the box office on 1st Monday while Son Of Sardaar 2 earned Rs. 2.35 crores.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Misses To Hit 30Cr

Son Of Sardaar 2 was expected to hit 30 crores on Monday at the total box office. However, the movie failed to do so. The total box office collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 as of 1st Monday stands at Rs. 27.1 crores. Let us further wait for the movie to see whether it will finally cross 30 crores on Tuesday or not.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection So Far

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 8.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 2.35 Cr

Total- Rs. 27.1 Cr

Son Of Sardaar 2 stands at Rs. 5.25 crores of Overseas collection as of Day 4. This makes the total worldwide box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 37.75 crores.