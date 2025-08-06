Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay-Mrunal’s Film Picks Pace; Remains Unfazed By Dhadak 2

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn has returned with Son of Sardaar 2, a sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar and fans couldn't keep calm. The excitement among fans is palpable as Ajay reprises his role as Jassi Randhawa. This marks Ajay's third release this year, following Azaad and Raid 2. The anticipation surrounding Son of Sardaar 2 has been immense, making it one of the year's most eagerly awaited films. The trailer has captured attention with its lively music and catchy dance moves.

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and boasts a star-studded cast including Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neerju Bajwa, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh Mukul Dev, and Sanjay Mishra. Interestingly, Son of Sardaar 2 marks Ajay's first collaboration with Mrunal Thakur and their chemistry has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Despite the buzz, Son of Sardaar 2 had a moderate opening at the box office.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a report published in Sancilk, Son of Sardaar 2 saw a hike in numbers on day 5 (first Tuesday) and minted Rs 2.76 crores which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 29.86 crores

Son of Sardaar 2 Beats Dhadak 2 On Day 5

Interestingly, while Son of Sardaar 2 witnessed a box office clash with Dhadak 2, this Ajay starrer seems to be unfazed by the latter. In fact, Son of Sardaar 2 has managed to beat Dhadak 2 on day 5 as the latter minted Rs 1.75 crores on first Tuesday

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Son of Sardaar 2 will be seen minting Rs 2-2.5 crores andwill crossing the Rs 30 crores mark at the box office today (day 6/ first Wednesday)

