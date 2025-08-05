Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends: Will Ajay Devgn's Film Finally Hit 30Cr? DEETS

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: We earlier reported that Son of Sardaar 2 witnessed a significant drop at the domestic box office on its first Monday. But did the same trend continue at the box office on Tuesday as well? Or did Ajay Devgn's film manage to hold steady? Since the film is made in Hindi, expectations for a massive international collection remain modest. Let's take a look at Tuesday's early trends report:

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends

As per Sacnilk's report, Son of Sardaar 2 has grossed Rs. 1.06 crores on Day 5 (1st Tuesday) as of 6 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Son of Sardaar 2 stand at Rs. 28.16 crores as per today's early trends.

Will Son of Sardaar 2 Finally Hit 30 Cr Today?

Son of Sardaar 2 might not be able to hit 30 crores today as well if the same box office trend continues as Monday. It is expected that the movie will earn somewhere between 2-3 crores on Tuesday as well. This will definitely make the movie inch close to 30 crores but not surpass the milestone. However, let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 8.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 2.35 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday)- Rs. 1.06 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 28.16 Cr (early trends)