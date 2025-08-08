Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Week 2 Off To A Slow Start For Ajay Devgn's Film

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection day 8 Early Updates: It's Friday, and all eyes are on the box office. With no major Bollywood releases hitting theatres today, the spotlight is on Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 to drive audience footfall. Expectations are high, especially for Son of Sardaar 2. Let's dive into its box office performance so far.

Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7

Son of Sardaar 2 saw a rise of around Rs. 1.75 crores on Day 7. Therefore, the worldwide box office collection of Son of Sardaar 2 stands at Rs. 46.75 crores as of Day 7 (Thursday). The overseas collection of Son of Sardaar 2 stands at Rs. 7.10 crores.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Week 1

Son of Sardaar 2 has been seeing a constant fall at the box office ever since the week started. Grossing Rs. 1.4 crores at the box office on Day 7 (Thursday), Son of Sardaar 2 earned a total of Rs. 33 crores in week 1.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates

As per Sacnilk's reports, Son Of Sardaar 2 has grossed Rs. 0.42 crores at the box office on Day 8 (Friday) as of 5 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 stand at Rs. 33.42 crores.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection So Far:

Day 1- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 8.25 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 2.35 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 2.75 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 1.75 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 1.4 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 33 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 0.42 Cr (as of 5 pm)

Total- Rs. 33.42 Cr

Son of Sardaar 2 picks up years after the events of the first film, blending action, comedy, and emotion in true masala style. The story follows Jassi (played by Ajay Devgn), who is now caught in a fresh feud with a rival family, reigniting the age-old enmity rooted in honor and revenge. As Jassi tries to maintain peace for the sake of his loved ones, a new antagonist challenges his patience and loyalty. Packed with over-the-top action, hilarious one-liners, and heartfelt family moments, Son of Sardaar 2 is a high-energy entertainer that explores themes of legacy, love, and forgiveness.