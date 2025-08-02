Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay's Film Mints Twice Of Siddhant Starrer

Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The month of August witnessed an interesting clash at the box office which got the fans quite excited. We are talking about Ajay Devgn's "Son of Sardaar 2" and Siddhant Chaturvedi's "Dhadak 2" which are the sequels to Son of Sardaar and Dhadak respectively. Despite their different genres, both movies have stirred anticipation among audiences. The competition between these two films is not just about numbers but also about genre appeal. Released on August 1, the question remains: which film won the box office game on the opening day.

"Son of Sardaar 2," a comedy-drama helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, continues the story from the 2012 action-comedy "Son of Sardaar." Ajay Devgn returns as Jassi Randhawa, joined by Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Mukul Dev, and Sanjay Mishra. The film promises to deliver humour and drama, appealing to fans of its predecessor. On the other hand, "Dhadak 2," directed by Shazia Iqbal, is a romantic drama following the footsteps of "Dhadak," which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. This sequel aims to capture hearts with its emotional storyline and engaging performances. As both films vie for audience attention, predictions about their box office performance are rife.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

It reported that Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 has made a collection of Rs 6.75 crores on its day of release

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Siddhant-Triptii's Dhadak 2 raked in Rs 3.25 crores on opening day at the box office

Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Verdict

It is evident that Ajay's Son of Sardaar 2 has minted twice the collection of Dhadak 2 on the opening day. It will be interesting to see if Dhadak 2 can pick up pace at the box office in the coming days.