Son Of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Which Film Passed Mon Test Amid Saiyaara Buzz?

Son Of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood is no stranger to sequels, but when 'Dhadak 2' and 'Son of Sardaar 2' hit the headlines together, fans didn't expect a storm of comparisons, controversy, and curiosity to follow. On one hand, Dhadak 2, touted as a reimagined love story with a fresh lead pair, promises intense emotions, heart-wrenching drama, and a deeper dive into class conflict. On the other side of the ring, Son of Sardaar 2 rides in with all guns blazing-literally, packed with high-octane action, Punjabi punchlines, and larger-than-life swagger.

Amid the ongoing Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha buzz, both the sequels failed to impress the audience, struggling to leave a mark at the box office. Despite the low earnings and stiff competition from Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, let's check which Bolly sequel managed to pass the first Monday test...

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (First Monday)

After much hype and high-decibel promotions, Son of Sardaar 2 has finally landed in theatres - but its box office journey is anything but smooth. The spiritual sequel, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, promised a full-blown masala entertainer with action, comedy, and a generous dose of Punjabi flair. While the film opened to decent numbers thanks to loyal fans and healthy advance bookings in North India, the momentum sharply dropped on its first Monday.

According to Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's SOS2 managed to rake in Rs 7.25 cr on the day of its release (Aug 1). Due to the hype, the spiritual sequel maintained its upward trend on the weekend. As per the latest Sacnilk update, the film witnessed a sharp drop yesterday (Monday, Aug 4) by nearly 72% and added around Rs 2.50 cr (early estimates). Currently, the total 4-day net earning is estimated to be at Rs 27.25 cr in India.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 7.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 8.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 2.50 Cr (Early Estimates)

Total - ₹ 27.25 Cr

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (First Monday)

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 hit the silver screen with high expectations and a bold promise - a darker, more intense love story than its predecessor. With fresh faces and a grittier narrative, the film set out to redefine Bollywood romance. But while the intent was strong, the box office response turned out to be a mixed bag.

The film opened with a decent turnout, especially among younger audiences drawn in by the emotional trailers and buzz around its social themes. As per Sacnilk data, the film had a disastrous start at the box office and raked in Rs 3.5 cr only. Word-of-mouth played tug-of-war, helping collections in some metro cities but dragging numbers down in mass circuits. The movie barely saw any remarkable hike on the first weekend. According to the latest Scnilk update, Dhadak 2 numbers dropped noticeably low on its first Monday (yesterday) and minted around Rs 1.40 cr, taking the total numbers to Rs 12.80 cr (approx.).

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 3.5 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 4.15 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 1.40 Cr (Early Estimates)

Total - ₹ 12.80 Cr

Son Of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Yesterday): Who Won The First Monday Number Game?

Well, the first Monday box office report card is pretty much clear. Even though both the movies failed their first Monday test, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son Of Sardaar 2 managed to beat Siddhant-Triptii's Dharma film yesterday by around 1.1 cr INR.