Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Varun To Get His Highest Opener Post COVID | EXCL

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Baby John in December 2024, is all over the news these days and rightfully so. After all, he has finally come up with the first release of the year. We are talking about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Touted to be a romantic comedy drama, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra in the lead along with Akshaye Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.

Interestingly, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Varun's second collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor after Bawaal and fans are quite excited to see their impressive chemistry once again on the big screen. Produced by Karan Johar, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari revolves around two strangers who have crossed paths after being ditched by their respective partners and they have joined hands to rekindle their ex-flame. As Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has managed to create a lot of buzz in the town, there have been speculations about the movie will fare at the box office.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is expected to mint Rs 11-13 crores at the box office on the opening day (day 1/ first Thursday)

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Records Varun Dhawan's Highest Opener Post COVID 19

Interestingly, if the prediction turned out to be true, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will record Varun Dhawan's highest opener post COVID 19. This isn't all. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will also record Janhvi's highest opener ever.

Meanwhile, talking to India Today about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan stated, "We don't make any promises about changing your life with this film. But what we do promise is that we will change your mood. This is not a preachy film or something where we're giving gyan (advice). It's about going back to the time when you'd watch a movie and walk out with a big smile. It's a very happy-go-lucky film and something that is needed in today's time".