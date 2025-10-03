SSKTK Vs Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 2 Early Update: Varun Vs Rishab! WHO's Winning Friday Number Game?

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Vs Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: This Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, became a battleground for two major releases - the much-anticipated romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and the mythological action drama Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 cult hit Kantara. Both films arrived with high expectations, fueled by massive promotions, festival holidays, and packed advance bookings. On one side stood SSKTK, a vibrant romantic comedy with star power and mass appeal among youth and family audiences. On the other, Kantara 2, a gritty prequel to the 2022 cultural phenomenon Kantara, arrived with sky-high expectations and a wave of regional pride.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK) Day 2 Collection Early Trend (Friday)

The festive season brought with it a colorful new offering from Dharma Productions - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a family-centric comedy-drama directed by Shashank Khaitan. Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Sraf, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul, the Dharma family comedy drama had a decent but not spectacular opening at the box office. As per Sacnilk, SSKTK collected ₹9.25 crore (net) across India on its first day.

Today (Oct 3), on a working Friday, the film is having a low run. According to Sacnilk, the film has managed to rake in around Rs 1.76 cr till 6 pm, taking the total estimated numbers to Rs 11.01 cr (as of now).

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Day 2 Collection Early Trend (Friday)

Director-actor Rishab Shetty has returned to the big screen with a bang. His latest film, Kantara Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 cult hit Kantara, stormed the box office on its opening day, collecting a jaw-dropping ₹60 crore (net) across India. With this, the film has not only shattered opening day records but also become the biggest opener of Rishab Shetty's career, as per Sacnilk.

According to the same trade tracking page, Kantara prequel is dominating the tickets across India today (Friday, Oct 3) as well. Till 6:00 pm, the movie has already earned Rs 20.56 cr (approx.). Currently, the total numbers are estimated to be at Rs 80.56 cr.

Sunny Sanskari vs Tulsi Kumari Vs Kantara Chapter 1 Clash Today

The box office report card (live) is loud and clear. Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has thrashed Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar, and how! While Kantara 2 is winning the Friday number game against SSKTK by a huge margin, overall, the mythological saga is leading the epic Dussehra clash by an estimated number of Rs 69.55 cr.