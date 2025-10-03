Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 2 Early Trend: Prequel Mints 2x More Than First Part's Week 1 Figure

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: Theatres across the country turned into celebration zones as Kantara Chapter 1 hit the big screen on October 2 (yesterday), releasing on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Riding high on buzz, mythology, and mass appeal, the film opened to massive fanfare, clashing with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - but clearly emerging as the box office beast. It was already anticipated that Kantara 2 would set the box office ablaze. In fact, the movie surpassed all expectations. Even today, despite being a working Friday, the movie shows no signs of slowing down.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Opening Day Collection (Day 1)

Starring Rishab Shetty, who also wrote and directed the Kannada-language period mythological saga, along with Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to the blockbuster Kantara (2022), and fans had been waiting with bated breath.

The result? Rishab Shetty's biggest opening yet - the film raked in a staggering ₹60 crore on Day 1 alone, setting a new benchmark for Kannada and pan-Indian cinema, as reported by Sacnilk.

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹ 60 Cr [Ka: 18 Cr; Te: 12.5; Hi: 19.5; Ta: 5.25; Mal: 4.75]

Social media is flooded with rave reviews from fans and critics alike, heaping praises on Rishab Shetty's latest release.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Trend (Today)

Set in a mystical prequel timeline, the film dives deeper into the spiritual and mythological world that first captivated audiences in 2022's Kantara.

And today it's not slowing down. Despite today being a working day (Friday, Oct 3), Kantara 2 continues to dominate the ticket counters nationwide. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the movie has already added around Rs ₹ 17.54 cr today till 4:10 pm, taking the overall net numbers to ₹ 77.54 cr as of now.

Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Kantara Box Office

Within just two days, Kantara Chapter 1 (prequel) has already earned more than double what the original Kantara (2022) made in its entire first week in cinemas. According to Sacnilk, Kantara had collected Rs 35.78 cr (gross) at the domestic box office in its first week.