SSKTK Worldwide Collection Day 2: Kantara 2 Tsunami Hits Hard! Varun's Film Struggles To Stay Afloat Overseas

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK) Worldwide Collection Day 2: There were sky-high expectations from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and for good reason. After the blockbuster success of the Dulhania franchise, the hit trio - Karan Johar (producer), Shashank Khaitan (director) and Varun Dhawan (actor) reunited for a family drama - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK). The recipe for a blockbuster seemed complete: a family entertainer with mass appeal, a star-studded ensemble including Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul, and a release timed around a holiday week.

Buzz around the film was strong in the days leading up to its release on October 2, with fans and industry insiders predicting a solid run at the box office. However, the ground reality has turned out to be quite different. Soon after the release, SSKTK, unfortunately, walked straight into the storm that is Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 2 Days Collection (Net)

Despite its glossy presentation, emotional core, and tried-and-tested storytelling, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has failed to translate early buzz into box office numbers. Adding to its troubles, SSKTK has received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. While the performances and a surprise cameo by Prajakta Koli have received some praise, many have pointed out the predictable plot and lack of novelty in execution.

With an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 cr, as reported by Sacnilk, SSKTK recorded a noticeable drop of 40.54% yesterday (Friday) and managed to mint around Rs 5.5 cr. After a fazing Friday, the total 2-day net numbers are at Rs 14.75 cr (approx.).

SSKTK Occupancy Day 2 (Hindi)

Morning Shows: 9.06%

Afternoon Shows: 17.44%

Evening Shows: 18.33%

Night Shows: 27.20%

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK) Worldwide Collection Day 2: Barely Sees Any Growth Overseas

Ever in the overseas market, Varnu Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's family drama is struggling to maintain a hold at ticket counters, registering marginal growth internationally. According to the Sacnilk update, SSKTK managed to earn Rs 4 cr only overseas in 2 days, grossing Rs 21.70 cr worldwide.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Vs Kantara Chapter 1

The much-talked-about Dussehra 2025 box office clash has turned brutal for SSKTK as the film is getting completely overshadowed by Kantara Chapter 2's rampage. As per the trade tracking site, Kantara 2 added ₹ 46 cr (including all languages) to its kitty on day 2, smashing SSKTK and how!