Thamma Day 9 Collection Early Update: Records Jump Compared To Morning Shows; Nears Dream Girl 2 Lifetime

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Update: Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the THAMMAkedaar success of his latest blockbuster, Thamma, which has become the talk of the town since its release. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this horror-comedy with a dark vampire twist has managed to strike the perfect balance between humor, horror, and heart. The film marks Ayushmann's grand entry into the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, following hits like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, and it's safe to say - he's nailed it.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8 (2nd Tuesday)

Released on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali, Thamma faced stiff competition from Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Despite the festive clash, Ayushmann's supernatural entertainer emerged victorious, maintaining strong buzz and dominating footfalls at theatres nationwide.

Thamma brings together a powerhouse cast with Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivering stellar performances alongside Ayushmann. The film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and collected Rs 24 cr, as per Sacnilk.

Due to the festive buzz and positive word-of-mouth, the film went on to earn Rs 95.6 cr in its first week. As per the same trade tracking site, Thamma witnessed a 33.72% jump in numbers yesterday (Tuesday) and raked in around Rs 5.75 cr, crossing the Rs 100 cr mark on its second Tuesday. The total 8-day net earnings stood at Rs 101.35 cr at the domestic box office.

Week 1 Collection: ₹ 95.6 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Tuesday]: ₹ 5.75 Cr

Total Net Collection: ₹ 101.35 Cr

Total India Gross Collection: ₹ 121.50 Cr

Total Overseas Collection: ₹ 17.50 Cr

Total Worldwide Collection: ₹ 139.00 Cr

Thamma 9 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

Thamma has witnessed a noticeable surge in its afternoon show occupancy today (Wednesday, Oct 28), showing a clear jump compared to its morning footfalls. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has managed to add around ₹ 1.09 cr till 5:00 pm. As of now, the total collection is estimated to be at ₹ 102.44 cr.

The film is now steadily marching toward surpassing the lifetime collection of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. According to Sacnilk, the 2023 romantic comedy, which starred Ananya Panday opposite Ayushmann, had earned an impressive ₹106.71 crore during its theatrical run. With Thamma maintaining strong momentum and showing consistent growth in footfalls, it seems poised to overtake Dream Girl 2's lifetime figures either today or tomorrow.

Thamma Day 9 Occupancy - Hindi

Morning Shows: 6.28%

Afternoon Shows: 9.40%