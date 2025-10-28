Thamma Collection Day 8 Early Update: Will Ayushmann's Film Hit 100 Cr Today? Beats Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Update: Amidst festive cheer and a massive Diwali weekend, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Thamma has stormed into theatres, creating quite a buzz at the box office. Released on October 21, the film faced stiff competition from Harshvardhan Rane's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, yet managed to carve its own space with strong word-of-mouth and audience appeal.

Thamma marks the latest installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, a franchise known for its quirky blend of supernatural chills and rib-tickling humour. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles, the horror-comedy film is having a THAMMAkedaar box office run in cinemas.

Thamma First Week Collection (Day 7)

Despite the Diwali 2025 clash, Thamma opened to impressive occupancy levels across major cities and quickly gained momentum through positive reviews and strong family turnout and netted Rs 24 cr on the day of its release. Due to the buzz and positive word-of-mouth, the film went on and raked in around Rs 95.6 cr in its first week, as per Sacnill update.

Check out full day-wise collection below:

Day 1 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 24 Cr

Day 2 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 18.6 Cr

Day 3 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 13 Cr

Day 4 [1st Friday] - ₹ 10 Cr

Day 5 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 13.1 Cr

Day 6 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 12.6 Cr

Day 7 [1st Monday] - ₹ 4.3 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 95.6 Cr

Total India Gross Collection - ₹ 114.85 Cr

Total Overseas Collection - ₹ 16.00 Cr

Total Worldwide Collection - ₹ 130.85 Cr

Thamma 8 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

After completing a successful first week in theatres, Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma has now stepped into its second week on a relatively slower note. According to the real-time Scnilk update, the film has managed to add around ₹ 1.6 cr today (Tuesday, Oct 28) till 4:00 PM, inching closer to the Rs 100 cr-mark. As of now, the total estimated collection is reported to be at ₹ 97.2 Cr (approx.).

Given the current box office momentum and positive audience feedback, Thamma is now on the verge of entering the ₹100 crore club. If the film maintains its steady hold through evening and night shows, it is likely to cross the ₹100 crore milestone today itself. However, even if it falls slightly short, industry trackers predict that the Ayushmann Khurrana-led horror comedy will comfortably touch the coveted mark by tomorrow (Day 9), cementing its status as one of the biggest Diwali hits of 2025.

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 8 (Early Trend)

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is giving a tough fight to Thamma. According to the latest Sacnilk data, EDKD has already netted around Rs 1.52 cr (approx.) till 4 pm, taking the current overall numbers to Rs 46.53 cr. Despite the neck-to-neck second Tuesday fight, EDKD is lagging behind Thamma by a huge margin of around Rs 50-52 cr.