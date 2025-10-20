Thamma Advance Booking (1 Day Before Release): Ayushmann's Film Mints 86% Less Than Stree 2 In Presales

Thamma Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's fans across the world have all the reasons to grin from ear to ear this Diwali. After all, the handsome actor is set to hit the big screen after two years and they can't keep calm about it. After winning hearts with Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann is now coming with Thamma which is a romantic horror comedy. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma also features Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles and it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

To note, Thamma revolves around a historian-turned-vampire who must embrace his dark legacy to stop a rogue bloodline. Interestingly, Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. Marking Ayushmann's first collaboration with Rashmika, Thamma has managed to create a lot of buzz in the town. Interestingly, given the buzz in the town, the makers had started the advance booking of Thamma days in advance and it has opened to mixed response from the audience.

Thamma Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Thamma has made a collection of Rs 3.25cr gross from advance booking with a sale of 1.14 lakh tickets so far a day before release. To note, the movie had minted Rs 7.19cr with block seats. However, it has managed to beat advance booking collection of Bhediya (Rs 1.7cr) and Dream Girl 2 (Rs 3.13cr)

Thamma Fails To Beat Stree 2 Advance Booking

Interestingly, Thamma has been lagging behind Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2. Yes! Thamma has minted 86% less than Stree 2's advance booking collection which happens to be around Rs 23.36cr.

Meanwhile, as Thamma has been witnessing comparisons with Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah, Ayushmann told Bollywood Bubble, "I'm a fan of that film. There's no doubt it's an amazing film - everyone will agree. What I meant to say was that in the Hindi-speaking market - like when I was shooting in Allahabad - Lokah wasn't released there. I really wanted to watch it, but there was no show. I had to come all the way to Mumbai to see it. But I know Thamma will reach places like that, which is why I said what I said".