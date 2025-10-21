Thamma Day 1 Collection Early Update: Ayushmann Gets His BIGGEST Opener; Did It Beat Stree First Day Figure?

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: Amid soaring anticipation and festive cheer, Thamma - the latest installment in Maddock Films' celebrated horror-comedy universe - has finally made its grand theatrical debut today, October 21, 2025. The film's release perfectly coincides with the Diwali holidays, giving it a massive advantage at the box office. With Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui leading the charge, Thamma promises a spooky yet hilarious cinematic experience unlike any other this season.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for his knack for balancing scares with satire, Thamma dives deep into India's forgotten folklore surrounding vampires - long before pop culture phenomena like The Vampire Diaries or Twilight Saga popularized them globally, as claimed by director Niren Bhatt.

Thamma Budget & OTT Streaming Updates

Maddock Films' Thamma isn't just another horror-comedy - it's their most ambitious project to date. Reportedly, the costliest film in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU), Thamma has been mounted on a grand scale that redefines the genre in Bollywood.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film has been made on a staggering budget of around ₹125 crore (excluding print and publicity). Once the promotional costs are added, the total investment is expected to touch an estimated ₹150 crore - officially making Thamma the most expensive film in the MHCU lineup, surpassing Stree 2 (₹125 crore), which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

As shown in the trailer, Amazon Prime Video is Thamma's official digital streaming partner. That means the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer will have its OTT release on Prime after concluding its theatrical run.

Thamma Day 1 Collection Early Trend - Today (Opening Day)

Despite the festive weekend being crowded, Thamma manages to stand tall even as it faces a box office clash with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. While the competition is tough, Thamma's unique theme, star-studded cast, and Maddock's proven horror-comedy legacy - following hits like Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya - have built strong pre-release buzz.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Thamma has recorded a positive opening, already minting Rs 13.01 cr on its opening day (today, Oct 21), till 4:05 pm. With Thamma, Ayushmann got his biggest opening film, surpassing the opening day records of Dream Girl 2.

Thamma First Day Occupancy

Morning Shows: 15.76%

Afternoon Shows: 39.81%

Thamma Vs Stree Opening Day Box Office

While Stree (2018) opened to solid numbers earlier this year, Thamma has clearly raised the bar with its grand Diwali release and star-studded cast. The first installment that created the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with chills and thrills had a strong opening of Rs 6.82 cr back in 2018, as per Sacnilk. And Thamma has already outshone Stree's opening figures.