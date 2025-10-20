Thamma Post-Credit LEAKED Ahead Of Diwali 2025 Release? Aneet's First Look As Shakti Shalini Creates Frenzy

Thamma Post-Credit Scene Leaked Online: Get ready for a Thamma-kedaar Diwali with the highly-anticipated release of Thamma. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma - deeply rooted in Indian folklore - stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Produced by Dinesh Vijan-led Maddock Films, the desi vampire film marks the latest installment of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) after Stree, Bhediya, Stree 2, and Munjya.

Amidst the buzz around cameos and special appearances of other MHCU characters in Thamma, the post-credit scene of Ayushmann's has allegedly gotten leaked on the internet, right before its Diwali 2025 release tomorrow (October 21, 2025).

Thamma Post-Credit Scene LEAKED: Aneet Padda Replaces Kiara Advani In Shakti Shalini

Recently, in one of the promotional interviews for Thamma, producer Dinesh Vijan opened up on the exciting upcoming line-up of MHCU. Without giving out many details, he also teased fans with the Shakti Shalini announcement in Thamma.

Lately, there have been rumors swirling around about Aneet Padda replacing Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini post the humongous success of Saiyaara. Later, the production house dismissed the chatter with an official statement. But now, looks like the buzz was true.

In a surprising turn of events, the post-credit scene of Thamma allegedly got leaked online, right before its highly-anticipated release on Diwali 2025, hinting at Aneet Padda headlining the highly ambitious film, Shakti Shalini.

Thamma Post-Credit Scene: Aneet Padda's First Look From Shakti Shalini Leaked

Aneet Padda's leaked first look from the upcoming Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) film Shakti Shalini has sent the fans into frenzy. In the leaked clip of the post-credit scene that's gone viral on social media, a woman in a white lehenga is seen standing alone in the middle of a dense forest, with only her back visible. Fans are speculating that the mysterious figure could be none other than Aneet Padda.

The upcoming Shakti Shalini announcement video for Thamma is reported to highlight Aneet Padda's striking transformation into a modern-day superhero, portraying a perfect balance of vulnerability and formidable strength.