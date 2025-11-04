Thamma Collection Day 15 Early Update: Ayushmann Gets His 3rd HIGHEST Grosser; Did It Recover 100% Budget Yet?

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15 Early Update: This Diwali, Bollywood's favourite genre blender Ayushmann Khurrana returned to the big screen with his much-awaited horror-comedy Thamma, a film that perfectly mixed laughter, fear, and folklore. The release brought festive cheer to theatres nationwide, marking the latest addition to the popular Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, which has previously delivered hits like Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, Thamma released on October 21, 2025, and instantly became one of the most talked-about titles of the festive season. However, the release wasn't without competition - Thamma faced a direct clash with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, turning the festive weekend into a full-blown box office showdown.

Thamma Week 2 Collection (2nd Monday)

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma delves deep into Indian folklore, reimagining the age-old legend of a Dracula rooted in local myths and traditions. With a mix of witty dialogues, supernatural elements, and visually striking moments, Thamma explores how a modern-day town encounters an ancient evil while balancing humour and horror in true Maddock style.

Interestingly, the film also marks Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest-ever opening at the box office, surpassing the first-day figures of his previous hits. After kickstarting the theatrical run Rs 24 cr, as per Sacnilk, the movie went on to collect Rs 95.16 cr in week 1, followed by a sharp drop in the 2nd week with an estimated earnings of around Rs 26.2 cr. As per the data, Thamma managed to rake in around Rs 1.5 cr yesterday (Monday, day 14).

Week 1: ₹ 95.16

Week 2: ₹26.2

Total Net Collection: ₹ 121.8 Cr

Thamma 15 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma continues its slow run at the box office today (Tuesday, November 4) as well. According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the movie has managed to add around ₹ 82 lakh till 5:45 pm. As of now, the total net numbers are estimated to be at ₹ 122.62 cr (approx.), emerging as Ayushmann's third-highest-grossing film, surpassing the lifetime (net) figures of Bala, Dream Girl 2 and Andhadhun.

To note, Thamma is yet to recover 100% of its budget from the box office. As per reports, the film has been allegedly mounted on Rs 140 cr (including the marketing and promotional costs, it is said to be around Rs 150 cr).

Thamma Tuesday Occupancy - Hindi 2D (Day 15)

Morning Shows: 8.58%

Afternoon Shows: 18.51%