Thamma Collection Day 3 Early Update: Yet To Hit Stree 2 Opening? Beats Lifetime Figure Of THIS Ayushmann Film

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Update: Maddock Films' much-anticipated horror comedy Thamma has officially kicked off its theatrical run with a strong box office start. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Thamma serves as the latest addition to the studio's expanding horror-comedy universe. The film hit cinemas on October 21, coinciding with the festive Diwali weekend, and clashed with Harshvardhan Rane's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Blending supernatural elements with humour, Thamma promises a perfect mix of scares, satire, and situational comedy - a formula Maddock has successfully mastered with films like Stree and Bhediya. The movie also features plenty of Easter eggs and special cameos that link it to the wider horror-comedy universe, making it an exciting watch for fans of the franchise.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2 (Wednesday)

Packed with quirky humour, spooky visuals, and Maddock's trademark storytelling style, Thamma has managed to pull in strong footfall across major cities on its opening day. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, marking one of his most commercial ventures in recent years. Joining him are Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles, both of whom bring depth and versatility to the storyline.

Amidst decent buzz, Thamma opened to a whopping collection of Rs 24 cr, marking Ayushmann's biggest opening film of his career, as updated by Sacnilk. On day 2 (Wednesday), the movie recorded a 22.50% drop in numbers, as anticipated, given the working weekday status. The 2-day net collection stood at Rs 42.6 cr at the domestic box office.

Day 1 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 24 Cr

Day 2 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 18.6 Cr

Total - ₹ 42.6 Cr

Thamma 3 Days Collection Early Update - Today (Thursday)

With positive word-of-mouth and family-friendly appeal, the film is expected to maintain its momentum today as well, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj 2025 holiday. According to the real-time Sacnilk update, Thamma has already raked in around Rs 2.85 cr today (Thursday, Oct 23) till 4:00 pm, taking the overall numbers to Rs 45.45 cr as of now.

To note, Thamma has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Doctor G. As per Bollywood Hungama, Doctor G - starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singha nd Shefali Shah - had grossed around Rs 40.71 cr worldwide during its theatrical run.

Thamma Vs Stree 2 Box Office

MHCU's latest outing Thamma is yet to touch the opening day figures of MHCU's highest-grossing film Stree 2. As per Sanilk, Stree 2 (2024) had a smashing opening of Rs 51.8 cr (excluding the premiere earnings).