Thamma Day 2 Collection Early Update: Over 50% Drop? Will Ayushmann's Biggest Opener Hit 50 Cr Today?

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: The latest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Thamma, is creating waves across social media and trending nationwide. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the desi vampire tale hit theaters yesterday, October 21, coinciding with Diwali festivities and clashing with Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Fans and moviegoers had been eagerly awaiting this quirky desi vampire tale, drawn in by its unique blend of horror, comedy, and romance. From the teasers to the trailer, the film generated massive excitement, with social media abuzz with memes, cameo predictions, and reactions to the star-studded cast.

Thamma Opening Day Box Office Collection (Day 1)

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, Thamma hit cinemas on October 21, clashing with Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The movie kicked off its theatrical journey with a smashing opening, minting approximately ₹24 crore (net) on its first day, as per Sacnilk, marking the biggest opening of Ayushmann Khurrana's career.

With an overseas earning of Rs 2 cr (approx.), Thamma grossed around Rs 30.75 cr worldwide on its opening day.

First Day Occupancy: Hindi (2D)

Morning Shows: 15.76%

Afternoon Shows: 39.81%

Evening Shows: 42.91%

Night Shows: 39.50%

Thamma 2 Days Collection Early Trend - Today (Wednesday)

Industry experts suggest that Thamma's strong start, combined with positive word-of-mouth and the Diwali crowd, could help it sustain momentum throughout the weekend, further cementing its place as a major hit.

Meanwhile, after the smashing Diwali opening, Thamma has recorded over 50% drop in numbers today (Wednesday, Oct 22). According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the film has managed to add around Rs 7.12 cr today, a working Wednesday, till 5:00 PM. As of now, the total collection is estimated to be at Rs 31.12 cr (approx.).

Given the current buzz, Thamma is expected to edge closer to the ₹50 crore mark by day 2. However, with roughly ₹20 crore still needed to cross that benchmark today, achieving it seems unlikely, though the film continues to show steady growth thanks to strong word-of-mouth.

Thamma Occupancy Day 2 (Today) - Hindi 2D

Morning Shows: 10.21%

Afternoon Shows: 29.47%