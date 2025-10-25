Thamma Collection Day 5 Early Update: Ayushmann Film Soars High On Saturday; Surpasses Friday Earnings Already

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ayushmannk

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Update: Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on the massive success of his latest release, Thamma, which has taken the box office by storm. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film marks the newest addition to the ever-expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) and has opened to a glowing audience response. The much-awaited horror comedy, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, has opened to packed houses and glowing word-of-mouth across the country. Blending Maddock Films' signature style of quirky humor with supernatural thrills, Thamma marks the latest and one of the most ambitious chapters in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).

Released on October 21, 2025, during the Diwali weekend, the film entered cinemas amidst huge buzz and a high-stakes box office clash with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Thamma (Thama) Box Office Collection Day 4 (Friday)

What makes this success even more special is that Thamma has delivered Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest opening of his career, surpassing the opening day figures of his previous releases. With a day 1 collection of Rs 24 cr, as per Sacnilk, the film recorded a 23.08% drop in numbers yesterday (Friday, Oct 24) and raked in around Rs 10 cr. Ahead of its highly-anticipated opening weekend, the total 4-day collection stood at Rs 65.6 cr.

Day 1 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 24 Cr

Day 2 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 18.6 Cr

Day 3 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 13 Cr

Day 4 [1st Friday] - ₹ 10 Cr

Total - ₹ 65.6 Cr

Thamma 5 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

With each passing day, Thamma continues to gain momentum, riding on its strong hold at the box office. As the numbers climb higher, Thamma has already crossed its Friday collection today amid the opening weekend buzz. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has added ₹ 11.36 cr (approx.) today till 6:10 PM.

Currently, the total numbers are estimated to be at Rs 76.86 cr.

Thamma Saturday Occupancy - Hindi 2D (Day 5)

Morning Shows: 9.92%

Afternoon Shows: 21.81%