Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Collection Early Trend: Ayushmann Mints 2x More Than Harshvardhan

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Update: The Diwali 2025 weekend witnessed a massive cinematic showdown as two highly anticipated films - Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat - hit theatres on October 21. The clash between Ayushmann Khurrana and Harshvardhan Rane added extra excitement to the festive box office, as both actors brought completely different genres and audience bases to the big screen. With theatres across the country decked up for the festival of lights, the release of these two films turned the holiday weekend into a full-blown celebration for movie lovers.

Thamma 3 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thamma takes a quirky detour into vampire territory, expanding Maddock's signature mix of chills, comedy, and mystery. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Betaal, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. With its creative world-building, witty dialogues, and surprise cameos connecting it to previous Maddock horror comedies, Thamma has become the go-to festive entertainer for audiences seeking something unconventional.

After minting Rs 42.6cr in 2 days, the latest MHCU film has managed to rake in around Rs 5.09 cr (approx.) today - Thursday, Oct 23 - till 6:00 pm, according to Sacnilk. As of now, the total collection is estimated to be around Rs 47.69 cr.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat 3 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

Meanwhile, Milap Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat focuses on love, longing, and second chances, catering to viewers who prefer emotional storytelling over spectacle. The film brings back Harshvardhan Rane in a romantic lead after the re-release success of Sanam Teri Kasam, pairing him with Sonam Bajwa for the first time. With soulful music, classic Bollywood-style emotions, and a relatable storyline, the movie aims to capture the Diwali audience looking for warmth and connection amidst the festive chaos.

With an opening day collection of Rs 9 cr, the Harshvardhan Rane starrer earned Rs 16.75 cr in 2 days, as per Sacnilk. Now, according to the latest update, the movie has netted around Rs 2.52 cr (early estimates) today till 6:00 PM, taking the overall numbers to Rs 19.27 cr (approx.).

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Collection Early Update (Thursday)

Given the current box office update, Ayushmann Khurrana's vampire film has collected more than twice of what Harshvardhan Rane's romantic drama collection today (as of now). Overall, Thamma is leading the Diwali 2025 clash with a huge estimated margin of Rs 28-30 cr.