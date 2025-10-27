Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 7 Collection Early Update: FIRST Week Battle; WHO's Winning?

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Update: This Diwali 2025, Bollywood witnessed one of the most exciting box office clashes of the year as Ayushmann Khurrana and Harshvardhan Rane went head-to-head with their respective films - Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Both movies, belonging to completely different genres, hit the big screens on October 21, 2025, lighting up the festive weekend with contrasting flavors of entertainment.

Thamma 7 Days Collection Early Trend (Week 1)

On one hand, Thamma, a part of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe, promised a spooky yet hilarious ride. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who previously delivered hits like Munjya and Bhediya. The movie opened to packed houses and rave audience reactions, continuing the studio's successful streak of horror comedies that blend chills with chuckles.

With an opening day collection of ₹24 crore, as per Sacnilk, Thamma maintained a THAMMAkedaar grip at the box office, raking in a massive ₹91.3 crore within just six days - an impressive first-weekend performance. However, as anticipated, the film witnessed a slight dip on its first Monday (today, Oct 27). According to the latest Sacnilk data, the movie has added ₹2.15 cr (approx.) today till 8:00 PM, taking the total numbers to ₹ 93.45 cr, as of now.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Collection Early Trend (Week 1)

On the other hand, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri, brought back old-school Bollywood romance with a passionate twist. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the film explores love, heartbreak, and redemption with a melodramatic flair that resonates deeply with fans of classic love sagas. Despite being a smaller-scale production, the emotional intensity and soulful music have managed to carve out a loyal audience.

Despite facing tough competition from Thamma, the film managed a decent start, earning around ₹9 crore on its first day, as updated by Sacnilk, and has slowly built momentum through positive word of mouth, collecting nearly ₹41.5 crore in six days. According to the latest Sacnilk data, EDKD has managed to mint around Rs 1.75 cr today till 8 pm. As of now, the overall numbers stand at Rs 43.25 cr (approx.).

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat First Week Collection Early Trend (Today)

While Thamma clearly dominated the box office charts with its strong weekend run, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerged as a surprise underdog, winning hearts with its emotional depth.

However, it's Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma that is leading the Diwali 2025 clash over Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Currently, Thamma is running ahead of EDKD by a margin of around Rs 40 lakhs on their first Monday. Overall, in the first week, EDKD is lagging behind Thamma by a solid margin of over Rs 50 cr.