Thamma Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget, Records; Everything To Know About Ayushmann's Film

Thamma Hit or Flop: Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. From drama, to romance, comedy and more, Ayushmann has managed to win hearts in every role he has played. Last seen in the much talked about Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann is now making headlines for his recent release Thamma which has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Interestingly, Thamma happens to be a romantic horror comedy which has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Interestingly, Thamma is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and is produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in the lead. Marking Ayushmann's first collaboration with Rashmika, Thamma happens to be the fifth installment of the Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. As Thamma has managed to create a massive buzz in the town with its stellar cast and popular songs, there have been speculations about how the movie will fare at the box office.

Thamma Budget

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Thamma is made with a budget of Rs 140cr and has been shot in Delhi, Mumbai and Ooty.

Thamma Box Office Collection

As per Rohit's exclusive quote to use, Thamma is eyeing a decent start at the box office and is likely to make an opening day collection of Rs 27-30cr.

Thamma Box Office Records

Interestingly, if the box office prediction will turn out to be true, Thamma will emerge Ayushmann's highest opener ever. On the other hand, it will be second highest opener of Maddock's horror comedy universe after Stree 2.

Will Thamma Be A Hit?

So far, Thamma has managed to have a buzz among the fans with intriguing trailer, chartbuster songs and decent reviews. And while the romantic horror comedy is eyeing an impressive start at the box office, the movie will have to cross its budget to be a hit and fans are quite hopeful for the same. However, the exact results will depend on how Thamma will fare at the box office in the coming days.