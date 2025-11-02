Thamma Box Office Day 13 Early Updates: Ayushmann's Film Beats Sky Force Lifetime Collection; To Cross 120Cr



Thamma Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Update: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have joined forces for the first time in the film "Thamma," generating excitement among fans. Ayushmann, who last appeared in "Dream Girl 2" in 2023, returns to the big screen under Aditya Sarpotdar's direction. This marks their second collaboration after "Munjya." The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik and adds to Maddock's Comedy Horror Universe, following titles like "Stree," "Bhediya," "Munjya," and "Stree 2."

To note, Thamma also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, making it one of the most anticipated releases this year. The new pairing of Ayushmann and Rashmika has sparked numerous conversations among audiences. Additionally, the lively soundtracks have significantly contributed to the buzz surrounding the film. Upon its release, "Thamma" received enthusiastic reviews from viewers. However, despite this positive reception, it has faced challenges in maintaining momentum at the box office during its second weekend despite seeing a slight hike in numbers

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Update

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Thamma saw a hike in numbers as compared to day 12 (second Saturday), and has minted Rs 3.61cr until 8pm today (day 13/ second Sunday). As a result, Thamma's second weekend collection stands at Rs 8.01cr so far.

Thamma Beats Sky Force Lifetime Collection

Interestingly, Thamma has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force which happens to be Rs 112.75cr

Meanwhile, as Thamma has been winning hearts, fans have referred to Ayushmann Khurrana as Captain America of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. However, Ayushmann reacted to the same and stated, "Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation (Don't do this, we don't need the outside validation). No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma."