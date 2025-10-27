Thamma Box Office Day 7: Ayushmann’s Film Fails To Beat Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Footfalls On 1st Monday

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7 (Morning Trend): Ayushmann Khurrana has made a comeback to cinemas after a two-year break, and his fans are thrilled. Following his acclaimed role in Dream Girl 2 in 2023, Ayushmann stars in the eagerly awaited romantic horror comedy Thamma. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. Thamma is the latest addition to Maddock's popular horror comedy series, joining titles like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2 and it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

To note, Thamma marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna. Their new on-screen chemistry has been well-received by audiences. Despite the buzz surrounding its cast, trailer, songs, and plot, Thamma has faced challenges at the box office during its initial week. Thamma unique blend of romance and horror comedy has intrigued moviegoers. With a stellar ensemble cast and an engaging storyline, Thamma was expected to draw significant attention. To note, Thamma has been witnessing a box office clash with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and the latter has been giving a tough competition.

Thamma Fails To Beat Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Morning Occupancy Day 7

According to a report shared in Sacnilk, Thamma recorded an occupancy of 6.88% during morning shows on day 7 (first Monday). To note, Thamma has failed to beat Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat which recorded a footfall of 10.19% during morning shows on day 7 (first Monday)

Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 7 (Morning Trend)

Thamma was seen struggling at the box office during the morning shows and minted Rs 28 lakhs on first Monday until 12:30pm while Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Rs 25 lakhs until 12:30pm

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is made with a budget of Rs 30cr and has been shot in Mumbai and Chandigarh. Looks like Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is set to cross its budget amount today itself.