Thamma vs EDKD Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Or Harshvardhan; Who Is Leading The Presales?



Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Diwali 2025 is going to be extra special for the moviegoers. After all, the Indian box office is witnessing an interesting clash on Diwali. This is because of the release of the two much awaited releases of the year. We are talking about Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Interestingly, both the movies, despite their different genres (romantic horror comedy and romance drama), have managed to create a massive buzz in the town.

For the uninitiated, Thamma, which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie happens to be the fifth installment of Maddock horror universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. On the other hand, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri and features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead. Given the buzz and the clash between the movies, the makers had begun the advance booking days before release and here's who is leading in presales.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned Rs 1.42 cr with a sale of over 52 thousand tickets. To note, the movie raked in Rs 2.8cr from blocked seats

Thamma Advance Booking Collection Day 1

On the other hand, Thamma minted Rs 4.17cr from advance booking collection with a sale of 1.48 lakh tickets. To note, the movie had earned Rs 8.39cr from blocked seats.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat vs Thamma - Who Wins The Presales?

It is evident that Ayushmann's Thamma has been leading the presales with a huge gape. It will be interesting to see if Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will turn the tables post release. Let us know which movie are you excited for to watch on Diwali 2025.