Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 4: Which Film Won Friday Battle?

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Office Collection: The festive season has brought cheers for the Hindi film industry as the two Diwali releases have performed well at the box office. At a time when movies have struggled to strike a chord with the audience, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat have earned decent numbers on the first day of release.

THAMMA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 4 VS DAY 3

Thamma started on a solid note with a collection of Rs 25.11 crore. The movie witnessed a dip on the second and third day, but continued to garner decent numbers. Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of Thamma on his X handle, mentioning that the film has earned Rs 58.79 till Thursday.

The Bollywood critic tweeted, "#Thamma hits double digits on Day 3 [Thursday], a working day... The partial holiday for #BhaiDooj resulted in gains across some circuits... The urban centres, in particular, continue to drive the business."

"The crucial phase begins now - from Friday to Sunday... If the film matches Wednesday's numbers on Saturday and Sunday, it could lead to a fantastic extended weekend total (sic)," he added.

According to Sacnilk, Thamma earned Rs 3.79 crore in all the languages on the fourth day. This is the early estimate of Thamma on Friday, and the official numbers will be revealed tomorrow (October 25).

EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 4 VS DAY 3

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has gained the required buzz, all thanks to Rane's promotional strategy. The actor has not shied away from connecting with the masses to promote his new romantic drama.

Taran Adarsh stated that the film garnered momentum in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India, while the metro cities are expected to see a rise in numbers over the weekend. He also said that EDKD has the potential to cross the Rs 50-crore mark if the numbers witness a solid upward trend on Saturday and Sunday.

"If it matches Wednesday's numbers on Saturday and Sunday, #EDKD could cross the ₹ 50 cr+ mark by the end of the 6-day extended weekend - an impressive total considering the costs involved," Adarsh wrote on the micro-blogging site while mentioning the box office collection of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat minted Rs 2.22 crore on Friday. The film saw a drop from Rs 6 crore; however, the numbers are expected to rise during the weekends.

THAMMA VS EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT DAY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

While Thamma has gained an edge over Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, we have to consider that Harshvardhan's film has performed reasonably well. Despite the lack of equal screens and massive promotions, EDKD has been able to impress the audience. It has the potential to become the sleeper hit of 2025.