Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 5 Collection Early Trend: Ayushmann Vs Harshvardhan; WHO's Winning?

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Update: The Diwali 2025 box office has turned into a full-blown cinematic showdown as Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat battle it out for audience attention. Both films released on October 21, setting the stage for one of the most talked-about box office clashes of the year. The festive weekend has truly lit up with excitement as two contrasting genres go head-to-head - one a quirky horror-comedy, the other a passionate romantic drama.

Thamma 5 Days Collection Early Trend (Saturday)

On one hand, Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is a quirky horror-comedy that brings the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) back into the spotlight. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, blends Indian folklore with humor, supernatural thrills, and gripping storytelling.

With an opening day collection of Rs 24 cr, Thamma went on to collect Rs 65.6 cr in 4 days (net), as per Sacnilk. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the movie has picked up an upward pace today (Saturday) and has netted around Rs 13.67 cr till 9 pm. As of now, the total estimated collection is reported to be at Rs 81.22 cr (approx.).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat 5 Days Collection Early Trend (Saturday)

On the other side, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, caters to the romantics of the audience. The film explores love, longing, and heartbreak with a cinematic sensibility that appeals to viewers who enjoy emotionally charged storytelling. Its soulful soundtrack and visually appealing sequences have made it a strong contender, particularly among couples and younger audiences who appreciate romance layered with drama.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, EDKD recorded an opening of Rs 9 cr and collected Rs 28.25 cr in 4 days, as reported by Sacnilk. Today, the film has managed to add around Rs 6.11 cr till 9 pm, according to the latest Sacnilk update, taking the overall numbers to Rs 34.36 cr (approx.), as of now.

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Saturday Collection Early Update

As both films entered their opening weekend, Saturday's box office trends provided an early glimpse of how the festive clash is shaping up. Thamma reportedly saw a surge in ticket sales, surpassing its Friday numbers, fueled by word-of-mouth, fan enthusiasm, and Ayushmann's growing pull at the box office, overshadowing Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. On Saturday (today), Ayushmann is running ahead of Harshvardhan by a whopping xx cr. Overall, Thamma is leading the Diwali 2025 battle with a solid margin of around Rs xx cr.