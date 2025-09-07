The Bengal Files Box Office Day 2: Mithun's Film Sees Hike On Saturday But Mints 4 Times Less Than Baaghi 4

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2: Vivek Agnihotri is all over headlines courtesy of his recent directorial. We are talking about The Bengal Files which has been one of the most talked about releases of the year. Touted to be a political drama, The Bengal Files is based on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots. This film marks the conclusion of Vivek Agnihotri's The Files Trilogy which also included movies like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. In fact, The Bengal Files has been mired with controversy ever since its was announced and failed to get enough screens to release across the country.

To note, The Bengal Files boasts an impressive cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur. With such a talented ensemble and an intriguing storyline showcased in its trailer, the film has generated significant buzz among fans. The anticipation surrounding The Bengal Files extends to its potential box office performance. However, despite the buzz, The Bengal Files witnessed a slow start at the box office.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, The Bengal Files, which made a collection of Rs 1.75cr on day 1, saw a hike in numbers on day 2 (first Saturday) and minted Rs 2.25cr. This took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 4cr

The Bengal Files Mints 4 Times Less Than Baaghi 4

Interestingly, The Bengal Files has witnessed a box office clash with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and the latter has been overshadowing this Vivek Agnihotri directorial. In fact, the collection of Rs 2.25cr on day 2, The Bengal Files minted four times less than Baaghi 4 which had raked in Rs 9cr on the second day of release

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, The Bengal Files is expected to have a steady hold at the box office and will be crossing Rs 7cr mark today (day 3/ first Sunday). In fact, it is expected to be crossing Rs 5cr during the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, as The Bengal Files has been facing a lot of trouble in West Bengal, Vivek Agnihotri is planning to take legal action about the same. "Whatever the West Bengal government is doing is illegal and unconstitutional. We are planning to file a writ petition, but will decide based on what happens tomorrow and accordingly we will take legal action," he stated.