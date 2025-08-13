War 2 Advance Booking Collection: Hrithik's Film Beats Vicky's Chhaava; Creates Three Records Before Release

War 2 Records Before Release: Hrithik Roshan's fans worldwide are thrilled as he gears up for his first release of the year, War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film also introduces Jr NTR to Bollywood audiences. Produced by YRF, War 2 stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film has been eagerly awaited by audiences everywhere. The film marks the first collaboration between Hrithik and Kiara and their on-screen chemistry has already managed to impress the viewers.

Additionally, Hrithik's first collaboration with Jr NTR promises an exciting showdown on screen. The film's anticipation has been fuelled by the unique combination of talent and the promise of a gripping storyline. The impressive cast, engaging trailer, and catchy music have generated significant interest in War 2 both in India and internationally. While War 2 has received a decent response in terms of advance booking, it has managed to create three records so far before release.

War 2 Records Second Highest Advance Booking Collection Of 2025

According to Sacnilk, War 2 managed to make a collection of Rs 14.6 crores from advance booking with a sale of 517356 tickets. The collection with block seats happens to be Rs 24.89 crores. As a result, it has managed to beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (Rs 13.79 crores) and recorded the highest advance booking collection of 2025 in Bollywood.

War 2 Records 4th Highest Advance Ticket Sales Of 2025

As per a viral tweet, War 2 has managed to sell a total of 113K advance tickets in India. As a result, it has recorded the 4th highest advance ticket sales of 2025 after Chhaava, Saiyaara and Sikandar.

War 2 Records Longest Film Of YRF's Spy Universe

With a runtime of 173.24 minutes, War 2 has managed to beat Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, which had a runtime of 162 minutes and became the longest film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Meanwhile, during an event in Sri Lanka, Hrithik spoke about his song Aavan Jaavan with Kiara Advani in War 2 and stated that they struggled to match steps during the shoot. "It was a really easy step. But for some reason, when Kiara and I were rehearsing, we were struggling to match our hands and our legs. I had to move like her, she had to move like me. So even though it was simple, it became complicated in trying to match each other. There have been very difficult steps that I've done which were actually very easy," he stated.