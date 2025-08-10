War 2 Advance Booking Early Trends: Hrithik’s Film Sees Impressive Start In India; Here’s How Much It Earned

War 2 Advance Booking Collection Early Trends: The Independence Day 2025 is going to be special at the box office. After all, Ayan Mukerji's much awaited War 2 is set to hit the screens on August 14. The movie is an action thriller which comes with a stellar cast of Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. It has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and marks Jr NTR's big Bollywood debut and also Hrithik's first collaboration with the superstar.

Interestingly, Hrithik will also be seen romancing Kiara for the first time on the big screen and their sizzling chemistry is one of the key elements of the film. For the uninitiated, War 2, which is the sequel to the 2019 release War, is the sixth installment of YRF's Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. And while everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of War 2, the makers have begun the advance booking of the movie in India and it received an impressive response

War 2 Advance Booking Collection Day 1 (India)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 35.16 lakhs with a sale of 9495 tickets. To note, it has earned Rs 1.29 crores with black tickets

Here's A Look At The Language Wise Advance Booking Collection

Hindi (2D) - 3215647

Tamil (2D) - 134225.14

Telugu (2D) - 78580

Hindi (IMAX 2D) - 87360

Total: 3515812 [35.16 Lac]

Coolie Advance Booking Collection (Hindi)

Interestingly, War 2 will be witnessing a box office clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie. While the makers had begun the advance booking of Coolie on 8th August, it has minted Rs 4,99,671 so far in the Hindi belt. It is evident that War 2 is as of now leading in the Hindi areas.

Meanwhile, Hrithik opened up about collaborating with Jr NTR for the first time in War 2 and stated, "NTR is incredible, and a true champ. He's the first co-star I've worked with who doesn't need rehearsals. He has every step inside him already. That amazed me completely. Working on the dance-off with NTR was an extraordinary experience. I learned a lot from him, which I'll now incorporate".