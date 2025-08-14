War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik’s Film To Beat Chhaava; To Create A HUGE Record

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: It's a big day for the Bollywood industry as the much awaited War 2 has finally hit the screens. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the much talked about sequel to the 2019 release War and it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Touted to be an action thriller, War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, JR NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. Interestingly, War 2 marks Jr NTR's grand debut in Bollywood.

War 2 marks Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara Advani and their sizzling fresh chemistry has got the tongues wagging. On the other hand, Hrithik and Jr NTR's first collaboration has been one of the key elements of War 2. In fact, fans have been eagerly looking forward to watching their face off on the battle ground and even on the dance floor. As War 2 has managed to create a massive buzz in the town, the movie received a decent response in terms of advance booking. Yes! War 2, which raked in Rs 20.57 crores from advance booking, recorded the highest advance booking of 2025 and sparked speculations about how the movie will fare at the box office post release.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that initial expectations for War 2 opening day collection were Rs 70 crores. However, given the advance booking response, War 2's collection in Hindi is expected to be around Rs 35 crores. He emphasised that War 2's collection is a little disappointing as it is considerably low that War (Rs 51.60 in Hindi belt). Furthermore, Rohit emphasised that War 2 is likely to do an impressive business in Telugu belt. It is evident that the overall collection of War 2 might touch Rs 40 in all languages combined

War 2 To Record Highest Opening Of 2025

Interestingly, the prediction turned out to be true, War 2 will beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava's opening day collection of Rs 31 crores. As a result, it will emerge as the highest opener of 2025 in the Hindi belt.

Meanwhile, talking about his Bollywood debut, Jr NTR emphasised, "This is not a movie, as everybody is saying, of NTR going into Hindi cinema. But this is equally Hrithik sir coming into Telugu cinema. Everybody, each and every fan of mine who is here, everybody who hasn't been here will take you to their hearts, will take care of you sir. This is my promise. They will keep you in their hearts. Your responsibility is ours. Thank you, sir, all the sweetness, greatness and kindness".