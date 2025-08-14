War 2 Box Office Day 1 Early Updates: Hrithik's Film Beats Saiyaara & Chhaava's Opening Day Collection

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: Two major films hit theaters today, War 2 and Coolie. Both had significant buzz leading up to their release, generating high expectations among audiences and industry watchers alike. However, early numbers suggest that Coolie is currently leading the race in terms of box office performance. That said, War 2 is not far behind and is holding strong in its own right. The big question now is whether War 2 has managed to cross the 30-crore mark on its opening day. Let's take a closer look at the opening day collection figures for War 2.

War 2 Budget

As per Koimoi's report, War 2 is one of the most expensive films of 2025. It is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 300 crores.

War 2 Filming Location

War 2 has been filmed in various places. The movie has a spectacular view of Spain's Salamanca, Italy's Venice, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Lake Como, Naples, Tuscany, Sorrento Peninsula, and Amalfi Coast.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates

As per Sacnilk's report, War 2 has grossed Rs. 31.37 crores as of 6.30 pm on Day 1 (Thursday).

War 2 Beats Saiyaara & Chhaava

War 2 has managed to beat the two highest-grossing films of 2025. Chhaava is the highest-grossing film of 2025 that earned 31 crores on Day 1. On the other hand, recently released Saiyaara is second highest grossing film of 2025 that earned 21.5 crores on its opening day. War 2 has successfully managed to beat both the movies on its opening day. However, the day has not yet ended for the movie. War 2 is expected to cross 50 crores easily by the end of the day. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Has War 2 Beaten Coolie On Day 1 (Early Trends)?

Coolie is killing it and is way ahead when compared to War 2. As per 6.30 pm's report, Coolie stands at Rs. 44.22 crores at the box office on Day 1 (Thursday). War 2, on the other hand, has grossed Rs. 31.37 crores on Day 1 as of 6.30 pm. Indeed, Coolie is almost 2X ahead of War 2.

War 2 Occupancy Report Day 1

Morning shows- 16.37%

Afternoon shows- 23.67%

War 2 Storyline

War 2 revolves around the story of an Indian intelligence agent, Kabir Dhaliwal, whose life turns upside down when the nation's most dangerous threat comes. To stop him, the government sends an elite Special Units officer named Vikram, who has a sharp mind, a steady trigger, and a past that makes this mission personal.