War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Updated): Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's Film Grows But Fails To...

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: A lot was said and written about War 2 before its release. Starring biggies like Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the action thriller was expected to shatter all the box office records and create ripples in the cinema halls. When the first day numbers came, the industry experts began slamming the film, even when they had earlier mentioned that it would do exceedingly well.

War 2 failed to perform as expected, leaving the industry shocked. While Jr. NTR's presence added numbers in the Telugu markets, the film didn't set the cash registers jingling in key northern markets like Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

While an opening of Rs 28 crore in Hindi is considered bad at all, the numbers don't match up to the hype and buzz. Considering it's a sequel of a hit franchise and stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, War 2 has been termed as a damp squib on the opening day.

WAR 2 (ALL LANGUAGES) BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2: HOW MUCH FILM EARNED IN HINDI+TELUGU+TAMIL?

According to trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, War 2 minted Rs 54 crore on Independence Day 2025, taking the total collection to Rs 104 crore in all the languages. The film saw a rise in overall numbers, but failed to beat Coolie, which moved ahead in the box office race.

Sumit Kadel also gave an estimate of Rs 52-53 crore for all the languages, mentioning that War 2 saw a drop in numbers in Telugu markets. He stated that the movie earned Rs 38-40 crore nett in Hindi on the second day.

WAR 2 (HINDI) BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2

Himesh Mankad presented a different box office figure for War 2, stating that the movie earned Rs 45 crore for the Hindi version on day 2. He mentioned that the film witnessed a rise of 55 percent on the second day, courtesy of the Independence Day 2025 holiday.

He wrote, "#War2 (Hindi) fights-back on day 2 with a 55% jump in collects on Independence Day. Puts up a strong total in evening & night shows, as estimates suggest second day business around the Rs 45 crore mark. The two day total of this #HrithikRoshan and #NTR starrer stands at Rs 73 crore in Hindi (sic)."

Despite the buzz, War 2 failed to beat Coolie as Rajinikanth's film continued to march ahead in the race on Friday.

War 2 also stars Kiara Advani in a lead role. The film, which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji, received mixed reviews from the critics. Ayan Mukerji's direction has been universally panned.

Do you think War 2 will beat Chhaava to emerge as the highest grosser of the year in Bollywood?