War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Hindi): Hrithik’s Film Sees 41% Dip; Fails To Touch 100Cr On 1st Saturday

War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan's massive fan following can't stop grinning from ear to ear. After all, he is here with his first releases of the year and has left everyone in absolute awe once again. We are talking about War 2 which is the sequel to the 2019 release War. For the uninitiated, War 2 is an action thriller and features Hrithik reprising his role of Kabir Dhaliwal. Needless to say, fans can't stop drooling over Hrithik's swag in the movie. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also features a stellar cast Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor and Varun Badola in the lead.

Interestingly, Jr NTR has finally forayed into Bollywood with War 2 and his grand debut has managed to create a lot of buzz. Besides, his action and dance face off with Hrithik Roshan has left everyone wanting for more. Needless to say, watching Hrithik and Jr NTR in one frame was a treat. This isn't all. War 2 also marks Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara and they have certainly won brownie points for the movie with their sizzling chemistry. While War 2 has opened to mixed reviews, it did see growth in numbers during the Independence Day celebrations. However, first Saturday came with a major dip in numbers

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Hindi)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2, whcih was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, saw a dip of over 42% in numbers overall. However, the Hindi version came with a drop of 41% and minted Rs 26 crores on day 3 (first Saturday). Interestingly, as War 2 has witnessed a clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, it managed to crush the latter in the Hindi belt. For the uninitiated, Coolie had minted Rs 4.35 crores in Hindi domain

War 2 Day 3 Collection (Hindi+Telugu+Tamil)

On the other hand, War 2 witnessed a decling trend in numbers in the Southern belt as well and minted Rs 7 crores in Telugu while it earned Rs 25 lakhs in Tamil. To note, War 2 made a total collection of Rs 38.6 crores on day 3 (first Friday) including (Hindi: Rs 26cr + Tamil: Rs 0.25cr + Telugu: Rs 7cr). In fact, the total collection of War 2 after three days (Hindi+Telugu+Tamil) emerged as Rs 142.6 crores (Hindi: Rs 99.5cr + Tamil: Rs 0.85cr + Telugu: Rs 42.5cr)

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3 (Telugu)

Interestingly, while War 2 has been witnessing a freefall in Telugu belt, it has failed to beat Coolie in southern belt with a significant gap. For the uninitiated, Coolie had minted Rs 9 crores on day 3 in Telugu while War 2 had to settle with Rs 7 crores only.

It will be interesting to see how War 2 will fare until the end of the opening weekend and if it will managed to keep audience's interest intact.