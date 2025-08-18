War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik’s Film Maintains Steady Hold In Opening Weekend; Crosses 170Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: The year 2025 has been quite special for Kiara Advani on both personal and professional fronts. The diva, who started the year with Game Changer, went on to embrace motherhood for the first time this year with the arrival of her daughter. And now, Kiara is back in the headlines as she is here with her new release - War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is an action thriller and also features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. Notably, War 2 marks Kiara's first collaboration with Hrithik and Jr. NTR, and she is seen in a never-before-seen role in the movie.

Interestingly, while Kiara's sizzling chemistry with Hrithik has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs, War 2 also marks Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood. In fact, the RRR star's face-off with Hrithik Roshan and the action sequences between the two stars have left the audience brimming with opinions. For the uninitiated, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 release War and given the massive success of the first installment, this Ayan Mukerji directorial turned out to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. However, despite the huge buzz, War 2 failed to live up to the expectations and didn't see much growth during the opening weekend collection as well.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 saw a dip of 5% on day 4 (first Sunday) and made a collection of Rs 31.3 crores across all languages combined. This took the overall collection of War 2 to Rs 173.90 crores

War 2 Opening Weekend Collection

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 33.25 on Saturday and Rs 31.3 crores, War 2 made a collection of Rs 64.55 crores

War 2 (Hindi) 4 Days Collection

To note, War 2, which was going strong in the Hindi belt initially, showed no growth at all and minted Rs 26 crores on the first Sunday (day 4) just like the Saturday collection. While the action thriller has earned Rs 52 crores in the Hindi domain during the opening weekend, the total collection of the movie after 4 days turned out to be Rs 125 crores.

War 2 (Telugu) 4 Days Collection

On the other hand, War 2 has been witnessing a continuous dip in numbers in the Telugu belt despite Jr NTR's massive fan following. In fact, after a collection of Rs 6.95cr on the first Saturday, War 2 earned Rs 5 crores on the first Sunday. While the movie raked in just Rs 11.95cr during the first weekend, War 2's total collection so far turns out to be Rs 47.2cr in Telugu belt.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Meanwhile, given the ongoing trend, War 2 is expected to see a massive dip overall (in all languages individually as well) today (day 5/ first Monday), given the fact it it's a Monday. It is evident that War 2 will be inching close to entering the prestigious Rs 200 crores club in India.

On a similar note, War 2 has been witnessing a box office clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, and it has emerged as the movie's strong competition in the Southern belt.