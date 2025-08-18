War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: Rajinikanth's Coolie BEATS Hrithik-Jr NTR On Monday Test

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: When War 2 dropped on August 14, 2025, expectations were sky-high. With a powerhouse trio-Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani-and as part of the celebrated YRF Spy Universe, the film was expected to set the box office ablaze. And to its credit, War 2 did open big, pulling in over ₹50 crore on the day of its release.

Despite the strong numbers, the film is now facing growing scrutiny. Critics are calling it a visually grand but emotionally hollow sequel, while audiences seem sharply divided. While War 2 had a strong start, Rajinikanth's Coolie hit theaters the same day and proved to be a surprise juggernaut.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (First Weekend)

Soon after the release of Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2, the narrative surrounding the film took a 360-degree turn. War 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019's War, launched into theatres on Thursday (Aug 14) with massive buzz and a blockbuster cast. The YRF spy-thiller delivered box office muscle from Day 1, earning ₹50+ crore across India and cruising past ₹170 crore in just four days. But despite the big numbers, the film seems to be facing an uphill battle to win over audiences, largely due to a split in viewer reactions.

As per Sacnilk, the sequel recorded a 3.31% drop in numbers on Sunday (Aug 17) and netted around Rs 32.15 cr, taking the opening weekend collection to Rs 174.75 cr in 4 days.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 52 Cr [Hi: 29 Cr; Ta: 0.25 Cr; Te: 22.75 Cr]

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 57.35 Cr [Hi: 44.5 Cr; Ta: 0.35 Cr; Te: 12.5 Cr]

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 33.25 Cr [Hi: 26 Cr; Ta: 0.3 Cr; Te: 6.95 Cr]

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 32.15 Cr [Hi: 26.5 Cr; Ta: 0.3 Cr; Te: 5.35 Cr]

Total Net Collection - ₹ 174.75 Cr [Hi: 126 Cr; Ta: 1.2 Cr; Te: 47.55 Cr]

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends (Today)

As expected, War 2 is having a Monday drop today (Aug 18). According to the latest Sacnilk update, the film has managed to earn ₹ 5.84 cr today till 8:05 pm. As of now, the overall numbers are estimated to be around Rs 180.58 cr.

War 2 Occupancy Day 5 (Hindi)

Morning Shows: 8.33%

Afternoon Shows: 12.93%

Evening Shows: 15.12%

War 2 Vs Coolie First Monday Collection

The first Monday battle is on and if the real-time Sacnilk data is to go by, Rajinikanth's Coolie has managed to beat Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 by a light margin. As per Sacnilk, Coolie has already minted around Rs 7.13 cr today till 8:05 pm. Currently, Thalaivar 171's total collection is said to be around Rs 201.63 cr.