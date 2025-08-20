War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik's Film Mints 3 Times Less Than Tiger's War Despite Steady Hold

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan's fans are overjoyed as he returns with his first film of the year. The movie, War 2, follows the 2019 hit War and featured Hrithik reprising his role as Kabir Dhaliwal. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action thriller also stars Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Badola. To note, Jr NTR made a grand entry into Bollywood with War 2. His debut has generated significant excitement, especially due to his action and dance sequences with Hrithik Roshan.

On the other hand, War 2 marked Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara Advani. Their on-screen chemistry has been praised by audiences. Despite receiving mixed reviews initially, War 2 saw an increase in numbers during the Independence Day celebrations. However, the opening weekend failed to give a push to the action thriller and the first Monday came with a massive jolt in terms of numbers. And while War 2 has been facing a box office clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, here's what the recent box office reports as to say about this Hrithik starrer

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to a viral tweet by Sumit Kadel, War 2 has maintained a steady hold at the box office on day 6 (first Tuesday) and has minted Rs 178.75 cr nett in six days of release in India combining all versions. To note, War 2's day 6 collection happens to be over three times less than that of Hrithik and Tiger Shroff starrer War which was around Rs 20.6cr.

War 2 (Hindi) 6 Days Collection

As per a tweet shared by film critic Sumit Kadel, War 2 has minted Rs 6.50 crores on day 6 in the Hindi belt and as a result, the total collection of the Hindi version turns out to be Rs 132.50cr nett

War 2 (Telugu) 6 Days Collection

On the other hand, War 2 failed to earn Rs 1 crores in the Telugu domain on day 6 and settled with a collection of Rs 75 lakhs only. This took the overall nett collection of the movie to Rs 46.25 crores nett.

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6 (Hindi)

While War 2 has been going slow and steady in the Hindi belt, it has been facing a competiton with Coolie as the latter has minted Rs 2.31 crore on day 6 for Hindi version. It will be interesting to see who will win the box office game by the end of week 1.