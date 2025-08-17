War 2 Box Office Day 4 Prediction: Hrithik’s Film To See Hike; Will It Touch 200Cr In Opening Weekend? | EXCL

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan's fans worldwide had a memorable Independence Day in 2025. The actor is here with his first film of the year, War 2 which is an action-packed thriller. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this highly anticipated movie features a star-studded cast including Hrithik, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. For the uninitiated, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 hit War, which starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead and was a massive box office hit.

To note, War 2 features Hrithik reprising his role as Kabir Dhaliwal. Jr NTR makes his Bollywood debut as a special unit officer and it has left the audience quite interested. On the other hand, Kiara Advani plays Hrithik's love interest, marking their first on-screen pairing. Their fresh chemistry has captivated audiences. Despite the pre-release excitement surrounding War 2, it had a slow start at the box office. Critics offered mixed reviews for War 2, with some describing it as a 'royal mess'. However, War 2 seems to be picking up pace on first Sunday

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeaat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that War 2 will be seen picking up pace during the day today (day 4/ first Sunday). The movie is expected to mint Rs 40 crores at the box office all languages combined. As a result it is expected to cross Rs 180cr mark during the opening weekend. While there have been speculations about War 2 touching Rs 200 crores during the weekend, this Hrithik starrer will have to wait for a while to enter the coveted club

War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Rohit also emphasised that War 2 will be crossing Rs 100cr mark in the Hindi belt and is expected to rake in Rs 32 crores on day 4. In fact, he also asserted that War 2 to mint Rs 135 crores by the end of opening weekend. It is important to mention that War 2 will be minting around Rs 58cr during the opening weekend itself

War 2 (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

On the other hand, War 2 will be seeing a hike in the Telugu domain as well and is expected to earn Rs 8 crores on day 4 (first Sunday) and will make a total collection of over Rs 42cr after 4 days

War 2 Opening Weekend Collection

If the prediction turned out to be true, War 2 will be making a total collection of Rs 73.25 crores (Saturday + Sunday).

For the uninitiated, War 2 has been witnessing a box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie which has been helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, it remains unfazed by Rajinikanth starrer in the Hindi belt.