War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik’s Film Sees 51% Hike Post A Slow Start; Creates 4 Records

War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: The Independence Day 2025 has turned out to be really special for Hrithik Roshan and his massive fan following across the world and there are no second thoughts about it. After all, Bollywood's Greek God has come up with his first release of the year with War 2 which is an action thriller. Touted to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2025, War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and comes with a stellar cast of Hrithik, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola and Ashutosh Rana.

For the uninitiated, War 2 is the much awaited sequel to the 2019 release War which featured Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead. Interestingly, War 2 features Hrithik reprising his role of Kabir Dhaliwal opposite Jr NTR who is making his grand debut in Bollywood as a special unit officer. On the other hand, while Kiara is seen as Hrithik's love interest, War 2 marks their first collaboration and their fresh chemistry has clearly left everyone in awe. Though War 2 had managed to create a massive buzz before release, the movie opened to a slow start and mixed reviews with critics calling it a 'royal mess'. However, War 2 seems to be turning the tables at the box office.

War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2, which minted Rs 29 crores on day 1, saw a hike of over 51% on the occasion of Independence Day and made a collection of Rs 44 crores in the Hindi belt on day 2 (first Friday). This took the overall collection of War 2 to Rs 73 crores in Hindi domain

War 2 Day 2 Collection (Hindi+Telugu+Tamil)

On the other hand, War 2 witnessed a dip in numbers in the Telugu belt and minted Rs 12 crores while it earned Rs 35 lakhs in Tamil. To note, War 2 made a total collection of Rs 56.35 crores on day 2 (first Friday) including (Hindi: Rs 44cr + Tamil: Rs 0.35cr + Telugu: Rs 12cr). In fact, the total collection of War 2 (Hindi+Telugu+Tamil) emerged as Rs 108.35 crores after two days (Hindi: Rs 73cr + Tamil: Rs 0.6cr + Telugu: Rs 34.75cr)

War 2 Box Office Records Day 2

Interestingly, with a strong growth at the box office, War 2 has managed to create several box office records on the second of release

War 2 Records Highest Day 2 Collection Of 2025

War 2 has managed to beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (Rs 37 crores) and recorded the highest second day collection of the year

War 2 Records Highest First Friday Collection Of 2025

This Hrithik starrer once again dethroned Chhaava (Rs 31 crores) to take the crown for highest first Friday collection of the year

5th Highest First Friday Collection

War 2 also managed to beat Singham Again (Rs 43.5cr) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 41cr) to record the 5th highest first Friday collection of all times after Pushpa: The Rule, Animal, KGF Chapter 2 and Jawan respectively. In fact, it had also pushed Prabhas' Adipurush out of the top 10

7th Highest Day 2 Collection

War 2 has surpassed Gadar 2 (Rs 43.08cr) to record the 7th highest day 2 collection of all times after Pathaan, Animal, Tiger 3, Pushpa: The Rule, KGF Chapter 2 and Jawan respectively. In fact, it had also pushed Prabhas' Fighter out of the top 10

Additionally, War has also managed to beat Gadar 2 (Rs 55.4cr) to record the highest ever collection on Independence day. It will be interesting to see if War 2 can maintain this pace in the coming days.