War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Will Hrithik’s Film Touch 100Cr Today? | Exclusive

War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan is making waves with his latest film War 2 ever since it was announced. This action thriller introduces a fresh pairing with Kiara Advani and fans have been loving this new onscreen couple. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 marks Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara. Additionally, War 2 features Jr NTR's Bollywood debut which has been adding to the excitement. The Telugu star shares the screen with Hrithik for the first time and their dynamic face-off has left audiences in awe. From thrilling action sequences to energetic dance numbers, their collaboration is a visual delight.

Interestingly, War 2 is the sixth installment in YRF's popular spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3 and happens to be the sequel to 2019 film War. The movie also sees Ashutosh Rana returning as Colonel Sunil Luthra. Anil Kapoor and Varun Badola join the cast as new additions, bringing fresh elements to the storyline. War 2's release generated significant buzz due to its star-studded cast and high-octane action scenes. Despite the anticipation, War 2 didn't quite meet expectations on the opening day but did pick up pace on day 2.

War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2

War 2 experienced a significant boost in earnings on its second day, coinciding with Independence Day. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 44 crores in the Hindi-speaking regions on this day. This marked an increase of over 51% from its opening day earnings of Rs 29 crores. With this impressive performance, the total box office collection for War 2 in the Hindi market reached Rs 73 crores

War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that War 2 is expected to see a dip of around 35% in collection in the Hindi belt today (day 3/ first Saturday). The movie is likely to mint Rs 25-28 crores and will be inching close to Rs 100 crores mark in the Hindi domain

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

On the other hand, War 2, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, is likely to slow down its pace overall as well. However, the action drama is expected to touch Rs 140cr on day 3 in India despite the dip.

Meanwhile, War 2 has been witnessing a massive clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie which is also an action genre. However, with Coolie minting just 11 crores in 2 days, War 2 has clearly crushed Coolie in the Hindi domain.