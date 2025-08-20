War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Day 7 Prediction: Hrithik’s Film To Fail To Beat Fighter’s Week 1 Collection | EXC

War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Fans of spy universe in Bollywood had their eyes on Ayan Mukerji's War 2 ever since it was announced and there are no second thoughts about it. Touted to be an action thriller, War 2 happens to be the sequel to the 2019 release War which had featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. To note, War 2 happens to be the sixth addition to the YRF's Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Tiger 3 and Pathaan.

Interestingly, War 2 also got the fans mighty excited it marked Jr NTR's grand debut in Bollywood. On the other hand, while Hrithik Roshan reprised his role of Kabir Dhaliwal, his sizzling chemistry with Kiara Advani has been a key element of War 2. After all, the duo has collaborated for the first time on the big screen. This isn't all. Fans can't keep calm about Hrithik and Jr NTR's face off on the big screen as well. While War 2 has managed to create a massive buzz in the town, it witnessed a slow start at the box office and recorded the lowest opener of the spy universe. And now, the action thriller is going slow and steady at the box office as it wraps week 1.

War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

While War 2 has made a total collection of Rs 132.50cr nett in 6 days of release in the Hindi market, there have been speculations about whether War 2 will be crossing Rs 150cr in week 1. However, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that War 2 is expected to touch Rs 142cr in Hindi in week 1. Looks like War 2 is likely to mint Rs 8-10cr on day 7 (first Wednesday). In fact, it will fail to beat week 1 collection Hrithik Roshan's Fighter which was around Rs 146cr.

War 2 (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

On the other hand, War 2 is expected to rake in Rs 48 crores in week 1 in the Telugu belt at the box office as quoted by Rohit Jaiswal exclusively to Filmibeat.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

While War 2 had raked in Rs 178.75 crore in six days at the box office, the movie is likely to touch Rs 180 crores in a week at the box office.

Meanwhile, War 2 has witnessed a box office clash with Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Coolie which features Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Nagarjuna etc in the lead. Interestingly, Coolie has been giving a tough fight to War 2 in the Telugu belt as of now.