War 2 North America Advance Booking Collection (Final): Did Hrithik’s Film Beat Animal’s Pre-Sales Collection?

War 2 North America Advance Booking Collection (Final): Hrithik Roshan's massive fan following across the world has been grinning ear to ear for all the right reasons. After all, Bollywood's Greek God is coming with the first release of the year as War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also marks Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood. Bankrolled by YRF, War 2 also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. Needless to say, War 2 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

To note, War 2 marks Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara and their sizzling chemistry has left everyone in absolute awe. On the other hand, Hrithik's first collaboration with Jr NTR has got fans excited for the stunning face off on the big screen. Needless to say, the stellar cast, intriguing trailer and foottapping numbers have managed to create a lot of buzz around War 2 not just in India but across the world. In fact, War 2 has witnessed an impressive response in terms of advance booking in North America

War 2 Advance Booking Collection North America

According to a tweet shared by Panipuri, War 2 has minted $632,082 with the sale of 24,310 tickets in North America. To note, it has earned $400K in Telugu language and $232K in Hindi language.

Did War 2 beat Animal Pre-Sales?

Interestingly, War 2 has been giving a tough competition to all the big releases. While the movie is being compared to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, War 2 seemed to have failed to beat the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. According to a report published in Koimoi, Animal had made a total pre-sales of $651,617 in the US.

Meanwhile, during an event in Sri Lanka Hrithik spoke about his song Aavan Jaavan with Kiara Advani in War 2 and stated that they struggled to match steps during the shoot. "It was a really easy step. But for some reason, when Kiara and I were rehearsing, we were struggling to match our hands and our legs. I had to move like her, she had to move like me. So even though it was simple, it became complicated in trying to match each other. There have been very difficult steps that I've done which were actually very easy," he stated.