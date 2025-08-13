War 2 vs Coolie Advance Booking (Final): Hrithik Or Rajinikanth; Who Is The Pre-Sales Winner In North America?

War 2 vs Coolie North America Advance Booking (Final): Two major films are set to compete at the Indian box office on Independence Day 2025 and the fans can't keep calm about it. We are talking about Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Both the movies happen to be action thrillers and are eagerly awaited across the world. Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed Coolie, while War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the filmmakers have added to the buzz around the movies. The trailers for both films have generated significant excitement among audiences.

For the uninitiated, Coolie 2, which features Rajinikanth in the role of Deva, also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat along with a cameo by Aamir Khan. To note, this happens to be Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor. On the other hand, War 2 marks Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood and also features Kiara Advani as the female lead along with Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. As both the movie witnessed a clash, they received a phenomenal response in terms of advance booking in North America

War 2 Advance Booking Collection (North America)

Panipuri recently tweeted that War 2 has achieved impressive ticket sales in North America. The film has generated $632,082 from selling 24,310 tickets. The Telugu version contributed $400K to this total, while the Hindi version added $232K

Coolie Advance Booking Collection (North America)

On the other hand, Coolie has raked in $2.48M with the sale of 99,440 tickets. Amid this, the movie has minted $740K in the Telugu language while the collection is $1.74M in Tamil.

War 2 vs Coolie North America Advance Booking (Final) Verdict

It is evident that Coolie has managed to beat War 2 in pre-sales in North America with a massive gap. It will be interesting to see if Coolie will manage to maintain the lead post release as well.