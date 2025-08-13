War 2 Vs Coolie Advance Booking Last Update: Which Film Won The Pre-Sales Game? Check Final Numbers

War 2 Advance Booking Last Update: Independence Day weekend is around the corner, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of two big films of August 2025, War 2 and Coolie. War 2 has been generating much buzz in Bollywood, mainly because of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's acting, along with Kiara Advani's much-talked about bikini scene. The advance box office of War 2 will close today. The first day first show in Mumbai will start as early as 4 am. However, in Mumbai, UP, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, it will kick off at 9 am.

As we eagerly wait for the release of War 2, do you know how much it has already grossed at the box office? Seeing the numbers, it seems like War 2 might be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in Bollywood in 2025. Let us take a look at the final update of War 2 advance booking.

War 2 Advance Booking Last Update

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has grossed Rs. 17.23 crores at the Day 1 advance booking as of 10 pm. As per the reports, approx. 637K tickets and 18K shows have been sold so far. While the blocked seats data at Day 1 advance booking stands at Rs. 28.7 crores.

War 2 Vs Coolie Advance Booking (Final Update)?

Well, Coolie is way ahead of War 2 when it comes to Day 1's advance booking. As per 10 pm's report, Coolie has grossed Rs. 34.12 crores. While the block seats earning stands at Rs. 43.67 crores. This means that War 2 has earned only 50% of Coolie so far at the advance booking (last update 10 pm) when compared with overall languages.

War 2 has grossed 9.39 crores in Hindi language while around 8 crores in Telugu and 12 lakh in Tamil language as per Advance Booking 10 pm report. On the other hand, Coolie has grossed around 1.1 crores in Hindi, 25.97 crores in Tamil, 6.91 crores in Telugu and 12 lakhs in Kannada.

Therefore, War 2 is ahead of Coolie when it comes to Hindi langauge, but it is way behind when it comes to their original langauge (Coolie in Tamil and War 2 in Hindi).

War 2 Vs Coolie: Who Will Win At Box Office?

Which movie will win at the box office, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 or Rajinikanth's Coolie? Both movie has great buzz. But, it seems War 2 is restricted to the northern belt. As per Filmibeat's report, film analyst Sumit Khandel predicted that War 2 might earn somewhere between 28 to 32 crores on Day 1. While, Coolie is speculated to touch 90 crores on its opening day. Indeed, the bet for winning Day 1's box office collection is on Coolie.

War 2 Early Review

The early review of War 2 is already out. Cinema Plus 360 tweeted, "Tarak's intro after 15 minutes? One of his BEST entries ever no debate there! He dominates the first half completely." The user added, "But here's the twist Hrithik Roshan's SECOND HALF performance outshines even War 1! That's bound to raise some eyebrows! 👀💥." Read the full review tweet below: