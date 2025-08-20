War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6 (Hindi): Which Film Became Phuski Bomb On First Tuesday?

War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6 (Hindi): When superstars collide at the box office, you expect a firecracker, isn't it? As War 2 and Coolie clashed in the cinema halls, trade experts began sharing their opinions on the performance and how it would benefit the industry.

WILL WAR 2 FAIL TO BECOME A HIT?

All eyes were on War 2 when the film released on August 14. Several industry experts predicted that the action thriller would smash box office records and generate huge moolah for YRF. After an opening of Rs 28 crore in the Hindi markets, the film witnessed a rise but slipped on the first Monday.

A film that passes the first Monday test with flying colours has the potential to become a hit. Saiyaara and Chhaava passed the test, but somehow War 2 couldn't.

"War 2 couldn't strike a chord with the audience as the makers couldn't promote the show film and just depended on the hype. Considering the budget and buzz, the film should have crossed Rs 200 crore in the first five days in Hindi. War (Hindi) alone earned Rs 51 crore on the opening day in 2019," an industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Ayan Mukerji's film opened with mixed reviews, which dented the potential at the box office. Many fans stated that Ayan failed to 'understand the assignment' for an action film. Despite boasting of big names like Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the movie failed to live up the pre-release hype and might not become a blockbuster.

WAR 2 VS COOLIE (HINDI) BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 6

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, War 2 minted around Rs 8.25 crore on the first Tuesday. This is the overall earnings of the film in India. The Hindi version is expected to earn over Rs 5.50 crore.

Sumit Kadel mentioned that the action film would collect Rs 5.50 Cr to 6.50 Cr (net) on August 19 at the Hindi box office.

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, Coolie raked in over Rs 9 crore in all the languages. However, it saw a drop in numbers in the Hindi market.

Considering it is a Hindi feature film, War 2 performed better than Coolie in major markets like Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. While War 2 is not a huge firecracker like War, it did beat Rajinikanth's film at the Hindi box office due to the fact that it stars a major Bollywood star and has the 'sequel' tag attached to the project.

Keep watching this space for more updates.