War 2 Vs Coolie Collection Day 7 Early Trends: Rajinikanth Vs Hrithik-Jr NTR; WHO's Winning Clash In 1st Week?

War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: Two of India's biggest stars, Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan, collided at the box office this Independence Day week, setting up one of the most high-voltage cinematic clashes in recent memory. With Coolie and War 2 releasing on August 14, audiences were treated to a rare double dose of action, swagger, and star power.

While Rajinikanth's Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, brought back the raw, old-school gangster charm with a modern flair, War 2 continued YRF's spy universe saga, pairing Hrithik with Jr NTR for the first time. The result? A divided yet buzzing fanbase, frenzied ticket bookings, and packed cinemas across India and overseas.

Both films complete their first full week in cinemas today (August 20, 2025), and fans haven't stopped debating which film delivered the knockout punch.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Trends (Today)

War 2, the much-hyped continuation of YRF's Spy Universe, landed in theatres on August 15, promising a cinematic explosion with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR headlining an international mission. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film came loaded with expectations-and pressure-especially with Rajinikanth's Coolie arriving just a day earlier.

But while War 2 made a thunderous entry in terms of scale and star power, the critical reception has been far from glowing.

After grossing Rs 193.5 cr (net) in 6 days, as per Sacnilk, the sequel has hit by the mid-week blues and collects around Rs 3.49 cr today (Wednesday, Aug 20) till 9:00 p.m. The total collection, as of now, is estimated to be at Rs 196.99 cr.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Trends (Today)

From the get-go, Coolie delivered a massive theatrical experience, drenched in whistle-worthy moments, slow-motion swagger, and vintage Rajini energy. However, once the dust settled, reviews started pouring in-and they weren't all glowing. Despite the mixed reviews, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has dominated the box office with a thunderous first week.

Coolie, the 171st film of superstar Rajinikanth, crossed Rs 216 cr in 6 days (including all languages) at the domestic box office. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Thailaivar 171 has netted around Rs 4.24 cr today (Aug 20) till 9:00 p.m., taking the total estimated numbers to ₹ 220.24 cr in its first week till now.

War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Clash: Who's Winning The Number Game In First Week?

The first week box office report card is pretty much clear. Rajinikanth's Coolie is leading the clash over Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-Kiara Advani's War 2 in the first week by a noticeable Rs 23.35 cr (approx.).